POLL RESULTS: Should California remain on daylight savings time?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re preparing to “fall back” one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this week. In 2018, California voters tired of changing their clocks twice each year approved Proposition 7, a ballot measure to keep the state on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

Efforts to get rid of the time change remain in limbo in the state legislature.

The Uniform Time Act stipulates that the federal government must approve any permanent switch to Daylight Saving time. That means even if the law passes in California, Congress would need to approve it. However, states are allowed to stay on standard time.

We asked: Should California remain on Daylight Saving Time permanently?

“I never could understand the purpose of the time change anyway. We should stay on the normal PST and not daylight savings time.” Harold Brown, Facebook user

“Yes, please! Who wants 5:30pm sunsets next week?” Adam C Lambert, Facebook user