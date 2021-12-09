POLL RESULTS: Should Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate be overturned?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for private sector employers.

In September the president presented his vaccination or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. Federal courts have blocked the mandate suggesting the president may have exceeded his authority by forcing the requirement on companies.

The Senate resolution, which only needed a simple majority, was pushed over the line by every Republican and two Democrats.

Republicans say they have no problem with the vaccine but a mandate is “unconstitutional.”

The resolution faces long odds passing the House. Several Democrats would have to join Republicans in order for the resolutions to make it to the president’s desk. And the White House has suggested that if the resolution makes it to his desk, he will veto it.

We asked: Should the vaccinate-or-test mandate be overturned?

“Public health is first even those who don’t want it for others.” Bonni Jean, Facebook user