POLL RESULTS: Is the unlawful camping ordinance the right way to address homelessness?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, county supervisors are set to discuss a proposed ordinance that would create legal ramifications for homeless people taking up space on public property.

The new proposed law would deem it illegal for someone to camp or place personal items in public areas.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing tomorrow at 9 a.m. They will discuss how and where to apply those restrictions.

Monday, we asked: Is the unlawful camping ordinance the right way to address homelessness?

“It’s a start, something has to be done. Law enforcement needs a tool. Right now most of the burden is on code enforcement. The people camping in the parks, alleys and sidewalks are street people, they won’t willingly go to shelters. Shelters do drug tests and have curfews.” Paul Grubb, Facebook user

“This is so wrong. These folks have already lost virtually everything. Breaking up homeless encampments just shifts the problem from one neighborhood to another.” Whitney Weddell, Facebook user