POLL RESULTS: Is it safe to let kids trick or treat?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Halloween is now less than a week away and trick-or-treating can go ahead this season, according to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Most celebrations were canceled last year due to a surge in COVID-19 and vaccines not yet available. Fauci said outdoor activities, where the risk for infection is lower, should be safe for young children. But Fauci does also recommend wearing a face mask and vaccines for everyone 12 and older.

Health experts recommend that families go trick-or-treating in small groups, and make sure Halloween parties are not crowded.

We asked our views: Would you feel safe letting your kids trick-or-treat this Halloween?

See the results and comments below.

“Yes. Immediate neighborhood only. I love having trick or treaters. They remind me of an innocent time.” — Nancy Bryant, Facebook user.

“Hell no, trick or treating is always dangerous. Then add in the mess that is Bakersfield? No way.” — Cece Reyna, Facebook user

“We did it up last year wore mask no issues … my apartment complex did trunk or treat for the kids all us parents took care it … team work makes the dream work.” —Andi Campos, Facebook user