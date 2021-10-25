POLL RESULTS: Is it safe to let kids trick or treat?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Halloween is now less than a week away and trick-or-treating can go ahead this season, according to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Most celebrations were canceled last year due to a surge in COVID-19 and vaccines not yet available. Fauci said outdoor activities, where the risk for infection is lower, should be safe for young children. But Fauci does also recommend wearing a face mask and vaccines for everyone 12 and older.

Health experts recommend that families go trick-or-treating in small groups, and make sure Halloween parties are not crowded.

We asked our views: Would you feel safe letting your kids trick-or-treat this Halloween?

See the results and comments below.

“Yes. Immediate neighborhood only. I love having trick or treaters. They remind me of an innocent time.” — Nancy Bryant, Facebook user.

“Hell no, trick or treating is always dangerous. Then add in the mess that is Bakersfield? No way.” — Cece Reyna, Facebook user

“We did it up last year wore mask no issues … my apartment complex did trunk or treat for the kids all us parents took care it … team work makes the dream work.” —Andi Campos, Facebook user

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News