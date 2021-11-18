POLL RESULTS: Do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks one week until Thanksgiving. AAA predicts travel for the holiday will rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels.

More than 48 million Americans are expected to travel by car, while more than 4 million are expected to hop on a flight. As gas prices surge, some say they’re going to skip driving for the holiday.

We want to know: Do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?

Here are some of your comments.

Gas prices are too high. Janet Brandon, Facebook user