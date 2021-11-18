POLL RESULTS: Do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks one week until Thanksgiving. AAA predicts travel for the holiday will rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels.
More than 48 million Americans are expected to travel by car, while more than 4 million are expected to hop on a flight. As gas prices surge, some say they’re going to skip driving for the holiday.
We want to know: Do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?
Here are some of your comments.
Gas prices are too high.Janet Brandon, Facebook user
Yes I’m traveling from my room to the living roomAdriana Ayala, Facebook user