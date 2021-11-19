POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

Rittenhouse, 18, had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder.

We asked: Do you agree with the jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges?

“All I have to say is this young man had no business being there with an assault gun, he should be at home playing video games, his life could have taken a worst turn. I hope he learned that he is one lucky guy! Hope Karma doesn’t catch up to him!” Corinne Monsibais, Facebook user