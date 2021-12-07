POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the diplomatic boycott against the Beijing Olympics?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New tension with China, after the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, set to begin less than two months from now.

American athletes will be there to compete, but neither president Biden nor any other U.S. Officials will be attending.

The boycott is an effort to protest China’s human rights abuses, including crushing the democracy movement in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, and what the U.S. calls “genocide” against the minority Uyghurs.

Human rights groups say its not enough, and called for a total boycott. Meantime Beijing called the boycott an offense to China’s 1.4 billion people.

We asked: Do you agree with the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics?

“Yes but we should do more.” David Alton, Facebook user