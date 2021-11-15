POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the decision to pass the infrastructure bill?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday afternoon, marking his term’s biggest legislative milestone to date.

The package will put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, broadband and utilities. Advocates say the package will boost the economy and create jobs. Critics say the bill is too expensive.

Today we asked: Do you agree with the decision to pass the infrastructure bill?

No. It’s not well thought out in respects to who it’s going to truly effect. That money’s going to come from the working class people who are already taxed too much. Joey Martin, Facebook user

Too much was added to the bill behind closed doors. We taxpayers always suffer from their decisions. They don’t speak for the AMERICAN people. They speak for themselves.” Jerry Craig, Facebook user