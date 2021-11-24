POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the verdict of the Ahmaud Arbery trial?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder in a Georgia court this morning. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations, and 10 days of testimony.

Prosecutors argued that the defendants started the confrontation that led to Arbery’s death, while defense attorneys say they acted in self defense. All three face a sentence of up to life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

We asked: Do you agree with the decision to convict all 3 defendants of murder in the Arbery trial?

Based upon the evidence, this was the correct verdict, just like the correct verdict was given in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial based upon that evidence. Daniel, Facebook user