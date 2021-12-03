POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the decision to charge the gunman’s parents with manslaughter?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of the teenager accused of killing four students at Oxford High School in Michigan are now facing charges.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed charges of involuntary manslaughter against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. McDonald said the semi-automatic gun used in the shootings was purchased by James Crumbley last week and given to the teen.

McDonald also said Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text, saying “Ethan, don’t do it.” Four students were killed and seven more people were injured.

We asked: Do you agree with the decision to charge the gunman’s parents with manslaughter?

“Yes they are just as guilty in fact more guilty as far as I’m concerned they knew, bought him the handgun… and did nothing to help their child or… others he shot.” Lorenda, Facebook user