POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with Kern County supervisors’ redistricting decision?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisors voted to adopt a redistricting map, which would leave representative districts in Kern County largely the same.

Redistricting happens every decade following the census. The 2020 Census revealed people identifying as Hispanic or Latino had become the majority in Kern County for the first time on record, leading to some groups arguing that Latinos should have more political representation.

One map: ‘Draft Plan A3’ would keep the district lines mostly the same. The other map: “Draft Plan D” would add a third Latino-majority district.

In a 4 to 1 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez opposing the decision, supervisors approved the map which would keep districts the same.

We asked: Do you agree with the Supervisors’ vote to keep Kern districts the same?

“When the lines are drawn in such a manner that dilutes the Latino community, race is already being used to draw lines that favor those that are currently in power. Race is already being used as factor and to pretend otherwise is not genuine.” Hortensia Cabral, Facebook user