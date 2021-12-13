POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with California’s indoor mask mandate?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state of California has issued a new indoor mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

During a statewide COVID-19 update Monday morning Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, announced masks must be worn at all indoor settings starting Wednesday. The mandate will remain in place until January 15th.

The new rules are due to a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of California since Thanksgiving.

We asked: Do you agree with California’s new mask mandate?

“At this point, let people do what they want; however, unvaccinated people should not be allowed to seek assistance in emergency rooms or hospitals.” Rachel Lenix, Facebook user