POLL RESULTS: Are the proposed changes to Union Avenue enough to protect pedestrians?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield city councilmembers Andrae Gonzales, Bob Smith, and Eric Arias held a news conference this afternoon demanding that CalTrans make strides to make Union Avenue safer for pedestrians.

They are asking CalTrans to invest in more lighting on sidewalks, additional crosswalks, bike lanes, and even a roundabout for the intersection of Union Avenue and 21st Street.

A 2021 study found Bakersfield is the second-most dangerous city in the nation for pedestrians. Seven pedestrians have died on Union Avenue this year, alone.

We asked: Are the proposed changes to Union Avenue enough to protect pedestrians?

“Not really, since most people don’t care! They cross against the light when there is one, people think a car can stop on a dime when a person crosses without looking first.” Cathie Mars, Facebook user