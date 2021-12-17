Poll finds HolidayLights at CALM, Haggin Oaks among favorite local holiday displays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner hosted its grand opening last night, a chance for you to sip hot cocoa and walk through the Haggin Oaks neighborhood and see all the Christmas lights. Meantime Holiday Lights at CALM is going on now through January first, and ChristmasTown at Pioneer Village is running every day, also through January first.

There are dozens of holiday displays all across town hoping to get you in the festive spirit.

We want to know: What is your favorite local holiday display?

Here are some of your answers.

The top local holiday displays were Calm and Haggin Oaks.