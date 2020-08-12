Political analysts join 17 News to discuss selection of Kamala Harris as Biden running mate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political analysts Cathy Abernathy (R) and Neel Sannappa (D) joined 17 News on Tuesday to discuss the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate.

Abernathy said she doesn’t know if America is ready for a San Francisco liberal to be that close to the presidency.

“I think what she is is she’s kind of a ‘killer dog’ debater, as we’ve seen, as Joe Biden’s seen, and she will probably be out there attacking Trump,” Abernathy said. “She won’t spend her time on Pence, but she’ll spend her time throwing barbs at Trump, and the media will love that.”

Sannappa said Harris has been fighting for years to get justice, and during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh people got to see how strong of a candidate she is.

“During the debates, she showed a lot of contrast between herself and Joe Biden, and the fact that Joe Biden picked her anyways I think shows a lot of maturity,” Sannappa said. “I’m excited that we have a Black woman on the ticket, and one that’s so qualified like Senator Harris.”