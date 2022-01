BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday in Lamont and will feature food giveaways, raffles, backpacks and gift cards for the first 100 people who get vaccinated.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis and appointments are not required, according to a release from Health Net, which is hosting the event with Centro Unidad Popular Benito Juarez.