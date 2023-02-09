BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds showed up to demand answers from the Kern High School District Board Monday and battled each other with concerns about what the board should do.

17 News was there to capture it all, but now we know the policies that could be weighed when a decision is made.

At the meeting, Kern High School District Board President Bryan Batey said, “Parents are the best in the position to counsel their children.”

But a spokesperson at KHSD shares that its policy states any district employee “when a student expresses concern over their gender identity is to refer the student to a school site counselor or administrator” and that the district “encourages all students to communicate with their parents” but “maintain student confidentiality when requested by the student.”

What is now the center of controversy at the school district began as a TikTok from Del Oro teacher Olivia Garrison sharing they helped students change their gender identity without their parent’s knowledge. Now Garrison is receiving death threats and Del Oro would not speak with 17 News about whether Garrison still works at the school.

Some students are taking that hard. Like student Zues Olsen who says Garrison was there for her at a point in time.

“They gave me support when I was in a low place, they are an incredible person,” said Olsen.

But the hundreds who came to the meeting were furious, calling for Garrison’s resignation.

This isn’t happening only at KHSD but is an ongoing issue around the state. For example, a mom filed a lawsuit last month against the Chico Unified School District, claiming a school transitioned a student’s gender identity behind her back.

The lawsuit claims the district has a Parental Secrecy Policy meaning the district will socially transition the student who expresses they want to live as a different gender and it will keep social transitions secret from parents unless the student allows the school to inform the parents.

There are state laws that address this issue as well. Including Education Code section 49060 requiring schools to keep student records private. Stating that “private information such as transgender status or gender identity falls within this code requirement and should not be released.”

It is in the hands of the board to decide what to do about Olivia Garrison and the policies on this issue in the district. However, the current policies and state laws could support Garrison’s actions if the students expressed concern over their safety or requested confidentiality.