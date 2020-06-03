Police working together to create change

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Protests across the world, demanding an end to racial inequality.

But, something is happening. Police and protesters are talking together, taking a stand as one.

Throughout this time and even before, Bakersfield Police Department has been working on better themselves, to better our community.

While they are standing against each other, face to face, we are reminded that so many are feeling the same frustration.

It’s not something that will not change overnight, but serves as a reminder of where we need to be heading.