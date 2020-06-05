Police: Woman suffers fatal injuries in California City crash

California City, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash Thursday evening.

The woman, whose name had not been released, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the area of Redwood Boulevard and 98th Street, according to the California City Police Department. She became pinned beneath her vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call California City police at 760-373-8606.