Police: Woman stole vehicle then used stolen credit cards with other suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman stole a vehicle parked at a fitness center then, along with another suspect, used the victim's credit cards at several businesses, according to police.

On April 1, police said, the woman entered the Calloway Drive location of In-Shape Health Clubs and stole keys to a vehicle. She then stole the vehicle, which contained the victim's purse and credit cards.

Police said the vehicle has been recovered, but the woman and man remain at large.

The woman is described as Hispanic, 20 to 26 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 to 150 pounds, brown hair, wearing a mint green long-sleeved and hooded Nike sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes and a black baseball cap with a light-colored logo.

The suspects were seen driving another vehicle when they used the victim's credit cards. That vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s dark blue or black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows and chrome wheels.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Davis at 496-5710.