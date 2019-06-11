Police warn of summer job scams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School’s out and police are warning teens looking for work to be alert to online job scams.

Bakersfield police said their investigations division has seen multiple scams recently where people placed their information on job sites and were contacted by an “employer” who turned out to not be offering work but trying to take the money of job seekers.

One scenario involves a student applying for an online job posted by a scammer from out of state. Payday comes around and the scammer tells the student they’ll receive a cashier’s check for more than what the student earned.

The scammer asks the student to repay the difference with a wire transfer. The student cashes the check, wires the balance to the “employer” and thinks all is well.

But it’s not. The bank later discovers the check is fake and the student is now on the hook to repay the bank the check’s full value.

Police offer the following tips to avoid getting scammed: