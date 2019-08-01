Police training facility set to welcome recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City leaders unveiled one of the first ways tax dollars from Measure N are being spent.

Public safety officials and elected representatives showed off the Bakersfield Police Department’s new training facility.

But, the $1.4 million building is only part of what a one-cent sales tax increase is paying for. The city also revealed brand new emergency response vehicles.

The new facility sits on California Avenue, just west of Highway 99. The site used to house a Mexican restaurant, but dishes and silverware will give way to some of the city’s finest.

“We are very proud of what’s taking place,” City Manager Alan Tandy said. “We wanted to show off, and get the voters a return on their investment.”

The city spent the $1.4 million to purchase and renovate the facility and will be home to 10 to 12 fulltime department staff members and up to 50 police recruits.

The building is expected to be ready for use on Monday.

The city also showed vehicles bought using $1.8 million of Measure N funds.

The new vehicles are set to be used the city’s rapid response team. It’s a police and fire division dedicated to homelessness, vandalism, and fire emergencies.

Mitchell Rowland, a former Bakersfield police officer and member of the city’s Measure N Oversight Committee, said investments made into the Rapid Response team will make a difference for residents, including the homeless.

“The response is going to be in 24 hours. In the past it’s taken a week or two,” Rowland said.

“It’s exciting, not only that we’re addressing public safety aspects, but the homeless issue as well.”