Police to conduct DUI checkpoint on June 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits on Friday evening.

The department says officers will set up a checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. beginning Friday, June 14.

Officers will be out looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will check drivers for proper licensing, the department said in a release.

Police say checkpoints act as deterrents to driving while impaired and alcohol or drug-related crashes can be reduced by up to 20%.

In the release, police said 487 DUI-related crashes have killed 26 people and injured 682 people over the last three years in Bakersfield.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911.