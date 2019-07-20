Police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield on July 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits Saturday night.

The department says officers will set up a checkpoint at an undisclosed location on July 20, 2019 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers will be out looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will check drivers for proper licensing, according to a press release.

Police say checkpoints act as deterrents to driving while impaired and alcohol or drug-related crashes can be reduced by up to 20% when those checkpoints are publicized ahead of time.

In the release, police said 487 DUI-related crashes have killed 26 people and injured 682 people over the last three years in Bakersfield.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

