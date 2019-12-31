Police to be out in ‘full force’ to catch potential DUI drivers during New Year’s holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holidays are the deadliest time of the year on California roadways, and police are urging people to leave the car keys at home if you plan to drink during New Year’s.

The Bakersfield Police Department says they will be out in full force to keep DUI drivers off the street.

A DUI ticket can cost you upwards to $10,000 and maybe your job, but they’re also asking people to be prepared if they want to party.

“Plan ahead, plan accordingly, plan for a designated driver, plan for a rideshare program, do whatever you gotta do to get to and from whereever you’re going safely so everyone can have a good new year,” Bakersfield police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

If you see a driver who may not be sober, call 911.

Plus, even if you are sober, be sure to be aware of any bad drivers and don’t drive if you’re too tired from staying up late.