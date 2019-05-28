Police: Suspects stole two vehicles from garage in northeast Bakersfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two vehicles were stolen during a garage burglary in northeast Bakersfield, police said.

The incident involved two suspects, police said, and occurred May 17 at a residence in the 10300 block of Vale Royale Drive.

The suspects are described as white men, both about 5-foot-8, one with a thin build, brown hair, a tattoo above his left eyebrow and wearing a white football jersey with the number 39 and "Jackson" on the back.

The other is described as medium build, black hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and black hat.

Both of the vehicles have been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.