Police: Suspects stole two vehicles from garage in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two vehicles were stolen during a garage burglary in northeast Bakersfield, police said.

The incident involved two suspects, police said, and occurred May 17 at a residence in the 10300 block of Vale Royale Drive.

The suspects are described as white men, both about 5-foot-8, one with a thin build, brown hair, a tattoo above his left eyebrow and wearing a white football jersey with the number 39 and “Jackson” on the back.

The other is described as medium build, black hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and black hat.

Both of the vehicles have been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.