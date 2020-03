BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are surrounding a home in Northwest Bakersfield following an officer-involved shooting.

The department said officers were responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the 5400 block of Veneto Street just before 7 p.m.

SWAT officers are surrounding a home.

Police said the suspect opened fire at officers. There are no injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.