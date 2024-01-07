BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Marissa Carbajal, 15, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Grinder Way. Carbajal went missing around 10 p.m., officials say. Carbajal is considered at-risk due to no history of running away.

Carbajal is 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. Carbajal could be seen wearing a long blonde wig, according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.