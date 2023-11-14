BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are in need of the community’s assistance locating missing teen Arilena Monson, according to the department.

Arilena, 15, was last seen on Nov. 13, around 7 p.m. livestreaming from an unknown location. She is considered at-risk due being her first time reported missing.

She is described as a Hispanic teen who stands five feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. Arilena was last seen wearing a black sweater, purple shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Arilena’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.