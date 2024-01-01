BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a missing at-risk man last seen on New Year’s Eve near Kern Medical.

Officers say Eric Placencia, 53, was last seen near the hospital at 1700 Mount Vernon Ave. He is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Placencia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches, 280 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Placencia’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.