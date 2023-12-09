BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing, at-risk teenager last seen in southeast Bakersfield.

Police say Jahzara Hasani Beo was last seen at her residence in the 1200 block of Brown Street on Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Beo is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Police identify Beo as a 14-year-old Black female who is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown medium-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black prescription glasses, a pink sweater, pink and black checkered pajama pants, pink Crocs shoes and a black purse.

Anyone with information regarding Beo’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.