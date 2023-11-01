Update: The missing 17-year-old has been located as of Nov. 1, and has returned home, according to Bakersfield police.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for runaway missing teenager Melissa Gonzalez who was last seen Oct. 31, according to Bakersfield police.

Melissa, 17, was last seen at Vista High School at 200 P Street in central Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway.

She is described as a Hispanic teenager who stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Melissa has black shoulder-length hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and sweater. Melissa also has a nose piercing on her left nostril, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Melissa’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 661-327-7111.