BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for missing at-risk teen Caitlyn Spivy, who was last seen on Sunday Oct. 22, according to police.

Caitlyn, 16, was last seen approximately 4:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oakview Court, just west of Gosford Road. She is described as a white teen who stands five feet, two inches tall and has light brown hair in a pixie cut and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sundress, a gray and black undershirt, black leggings and was riding a turquoise beach cruiser bicycle. Caitlyn is considered at-risk due to no prior history of going missing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.