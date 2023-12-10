BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing adult last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Police say Ramiro Arisiaga was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gosford Road. Arisiaga is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Arisiaga is described by officers as a 62-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-11 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Arisiaga was last seen using a wheelchair and wearing a black beanie, black pants, a blue jacket and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Arisiaga’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.