BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing at-risk child Matthew Alvarez who was last seen Nov. 3., according to Bakersfield Police.

Matthew, 12, was last seen near the intersection of Kentucky and Haley Streets around 5 p.m. Friday. Nov. 3. He is considered at-risk due to being his first time missing.

He is describe as a Hispanic child who stands five feet, four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Matthew was last seen wearing a gray jacket and green shoes.

Anyone with information on Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.