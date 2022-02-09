Police searching for missing 76-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 76-year-old man reported missing Wednesday evening.

Officers are searching for Ronald Lee Stark. He was last seen in the 7200 block of Quailwood Drive on Feb. 9 at around 7 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Stark is considered at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition.

Stark is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a brown pullover knit sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.