BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 66-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday.

Officers are looking for Yolanda Ybarra, 66. She was last seen in the 5700 block of Biddeford Street and is known to frequent the 5000 block of Gosford Road, according to police.

Ybarra is considered at-risk because of an unspecified mental condition, police said in a statement.

The department provided a photo of Ybarra and she is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tank top, black shorts and had a large pink purse.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.