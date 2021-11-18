Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a teenaged boy last seen over two weeks ago.

Officers are looking for Jaheim Reece, 16. He was last seen on Oct. 30 at around noon in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue. He is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away, the department said.

Reece is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue GAP pants and has a skateboard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.