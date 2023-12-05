BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for at-risk runaway teen Nellie Bohlinger, who was last seen on Monday in southeast Bakersfield, according to the department.

Nellie, 15, was last seen in the 1100 block of Planz Road just north of South High School. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

She is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and160 pounds. Nellie has brown hair and blue eyes, BPD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.