BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8.

Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history of running away from home.

Bennie West, 15 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department Lillie West, 13 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Bennie West is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Lillie West is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.