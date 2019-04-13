Police search for women suspected of stealing over $1,600 worth of Sephora merchandise

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate three people suspected of taking over $1,600 in merchandise from Sephora at the Valley Plaza Mall last month.

Police released images of three women suspected in the crime.

According to police, the women put items from the store in a bag and tried leaving without paying.

When they were confronted by an employee, one of the women assaulted the employee, police said. The three women took off.

Police described the women as:

#1 Black female adult, 20-30 years old, 5'8", medium build, wearing a yellow jacket and

blue jeans

#2 Black female adult, 30-40 years old, 5'8", heavy build, black hair, wearing a black head wrap, black shirt, and black jacket

#3 Black female adult, 30-40 years old, 5'7", heavy build, black hair, wearing a black shirt, and black and white leggings

If you recognize any of them you are asked to contact Bakersfield police at 327-7111.