Police search for woman reported missing since Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman reported missing late Thursday night.

Police are looking for Cynthia Loftin. She reported missing Thursday just before midnight from the area of Cyclone Drive near Akers Road and Panama Lane.

Loftin was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white colored flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.