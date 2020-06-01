Police search for two suspected of spray painting barricades during Saturday protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two people suspected of vandalizing street barricades during protests Saturday in Downtown.

Police said the two suspects spray painted multiple traffic barriers sometime during protests in the 1600 block of Truxtun Avenue over the death of George Floyd.

Police described both suspects as male. One of them was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, long dark pants, a black head wrap, and had a black backpack with a white, square patch attached.

The second suspected was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, long white socks, a black face mask and had a black backpack with a white square patch attached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.