BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking the community to assist in locating two at-risk juveniles last seen in south Bakersfield.

On Dec. 22, Cylus Brownlee, 14, and Zalon Jones, 13, disappeared in south Bakersfield according to Bakersfield police. The two juveniles were last seen around 3 p.m., in the 2700 block of Morin Court. Police say the teens are at-risk due to this being their first reported disappearances.

Cylus Brownlee

Brownlee is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 133 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Brownlee was last seen wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt with black pants and white shoes.

Zalon Jones

Jones is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 103 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Jones was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Brownlee’s and Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to

contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.