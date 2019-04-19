Police search for the driver in hit-and-run crash in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run crash in Oildale Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 o'clock Thursday evening at the intersection of Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue.

According to CHP, an elderly man was walking northbound on Roberts Lane when a man driving a green sedan hit him then sped off.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male in his 40's.

CHP does believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but not with the driver.

The man suffered moderate injuries, according to CHP.

We will continue to follow this story and update it when more information is provided.