BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are searching for a person who is believed to have left the scene of a hit-and-run crash in central Bakersfield, according to police.

One person fled from the scene following a crash at 4th and N streets Friday around 1:23 p.m.

Video from the scene showed one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Police are conducting a search of the area and there is heavy law enforcement in the area, a police spokesperson said.