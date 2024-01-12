BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing at-risk teen girl who was last seen in southeast Bakersfield on Jan 10.

Kimberly Michelle Navarro, 14, was last seen in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane, just south of E. Casa Loma Dr., around 6 p.m. She is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away, according to officials.

Kimberly is described as standing five foot five inches tall, weighs 260 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shirt, gray pants and white slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-3277-7111.