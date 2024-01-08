BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a runaway missing teen who was last seen Sunday in downtown Bakersfield according to Bakersfield police.

Officials said Jaydn Hernandez, 15, was last seen on Jan. 7 in the 200 block of 17th Street, just north of Truxtun Avenue. He is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Jaydn is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair, with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Jaydn’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.