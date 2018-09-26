FOUND: Police search for missing runaway 16-year-old girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nautica Franetovich / Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: On Sept. 26 at about 1:11 a.m., Nautica Franetovich was located unharmed in the 1300 Block of Carson Avenue.

-----------------

Bakersfield police are asking for help finding a missing runaway teen.

Police said they're looking for 16-year-old Nautica Franetovich. She was last seen Sept. 21 in the 2500 block of Pinion Springs Circle West.

Police said she is at-risk because of a medical condition.

Franetovich is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 112 pounds, has brown eyes and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, with blue jeans and checkered Vans shoes.

If you know where she is, you're urged to contact Bakersfield police at 327-7111.